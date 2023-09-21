Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Raised by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $117.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.60 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

CORT has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.81.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CORT opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORT. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,370,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,755 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $17,221,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $15,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,915,000 after buying an additional 458,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,366,000 after buying an additional 376,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $143,099.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,067.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $50,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $143,099.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,067.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,055 shares of company stock worth $2,746,228. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

