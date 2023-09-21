Perpetual Ltd Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,741 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 82,634 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.0% of Perpetual Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.05% of Adobe worth $117,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ADBE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.15.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,127,585 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $535.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $244.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $532.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.20. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $570.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

