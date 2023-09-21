CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Holdings Lifted by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 49.9% in the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,716,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,304,000 after purchasing an additional 904,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,698,000 after buying an additional 407,651 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 694,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,459,000 after buying an additional 296,337 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $17,904,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 473,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,772,000 after acquiring an additional 241,517 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CONSOL Energy news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $489,223.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,498 shares in the company, valued at $842,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CONSOL Energy news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 10,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total transaction of $1,005,620.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,991.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $489,223.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,113 shares of company stock worth $3,005,602. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $96.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.76. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.40.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $660.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.20 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 53.65%. On average, research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

