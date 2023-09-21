Morgan Stanley Boosts Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $69.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SO. Barclays assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $71.20 on Thursday. Southern has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $78.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.44 and its 200-day moving average is $70.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,693.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,934,355. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $435,979,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern by 586.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 162.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,395 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

