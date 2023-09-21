ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $42.95 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for 2.2% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $42,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $97.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average of $72.29. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.63.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

