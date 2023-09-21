Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lowered its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 819,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,179 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $102,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,820,000,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.59.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $137.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $138.60.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

