The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,469 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.09% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $65,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.2% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 74,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,642,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $885,000. Finally, Herbst Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $150.84 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.18 and a 52-week high of $283.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 94.96%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Citigroup lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.42.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

