Perpetual Ltd Sells 3,860,323 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Perpetual Ltd lessened its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,293,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,860,323 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $51,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in CEMEX by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 589,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in CEMEX during the first quarter worth about $144,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 380,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. 31.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.52.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.45. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $8.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

