Perpetual Ltd Increases Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,378,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,655 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $74,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 10.9% in the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 24,295 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,005 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,004 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,125 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 708,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -410.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.38. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GOLD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Cormark raised Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.48.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

