Perpetual Ltd Trims Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,394,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,798 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.28% of Nasdaq worth $69,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after acquiring an additional 76,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $255,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,675.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adena T. Friedman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $255,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,675.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.7 %

NDAQ stock opened at $50.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.91. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

