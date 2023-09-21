Marcum Wealth LLC Has $89.27 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,704,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,941 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 10.5% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Marcum Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $89,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,728,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $54.38.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

