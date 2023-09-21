Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd cut its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,147 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $91,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,970,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 671,103 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,111,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Chart Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after buying an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $168.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $242.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $908.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.93.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

