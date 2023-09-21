Perpetual Ltd Decreases Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Perpetual Ltd lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,226 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $82,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,719.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,784 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $697,296,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,184,000 after acquiring an additional 581,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,178,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,789,789,000 after purchasing an additional 454,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total value of $5,216,076.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,103,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total value of $5,216,076.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,103,498.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,521 shares of company stock valued at $27,232,176 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $831.62 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $668.00 and a 1-year high of $847.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $791.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $775.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $904.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.