Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Position Lessened by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 21.6% during the second quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $390.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $235.69 and a 12 month high of $428.16. The company has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.98.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 37.00%.

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total transaction of $1,631,145.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,508.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.29.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

