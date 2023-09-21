Perpetual Ltd Has $45.34 Million Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 92.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,779 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.38% of Domino’s Pizza worth $45,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 58.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.14.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DPZ opened at $384.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $409.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $390.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.63.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 427 shares of company stock worth $170,095. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

