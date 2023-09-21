Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Trimmed by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $160.38 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $167.33. The company has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.19.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

