Perpetual Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Perpetual Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,153,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 407,683 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.23% of Koninklijke Philips worth $46,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 47.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1,070.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

PHG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.21) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

