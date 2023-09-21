Perpetual Ltd Sells 263,246 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Perpetual Ltd decreased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,974,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,246 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.23% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $29,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TME. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TME. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.40 to $7.40 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.72.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $9.29.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 16.00%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.