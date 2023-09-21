Perpetual Ltd Sells 172,100 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Perpetual Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172,100 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Flex were worth $27,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 5.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Flex by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,242 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 1.7% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 54,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $25.80 on Thursday. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 2.60%. Analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $6,549,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,585,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,261,963.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,376,457.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,094,322. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,585,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,261,963.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLEX. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

