Marcum Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth $17,568,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,402,086 shares of company stock valued at $198,963,771 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $114.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 69.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.