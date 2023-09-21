Marcum Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth $17,568,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,402,086 shares of company stock valued at $198,963,771 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Blackstone
Blackstone Stock Performance
NYSE BX opened at $114.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 69.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Blackstone Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 191.52%.
About Blackstone
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- 5 Sizzling Tech Companies On The Brink of Bullish Reversals
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- 5 Reasons Why Amprius is About to Take Flight
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Reasons This Tech Giant Is Going Back To Highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.