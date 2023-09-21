Perpetual Ltd Has $34.49 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $34,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 4,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.3% in the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $294.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.75 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.87. The company has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

