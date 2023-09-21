Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 15,220 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3,519.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,764,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,878 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $68,615,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2,233.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,288,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,638 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,329,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 609,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after acquiring an additional 300,059 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $684 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

