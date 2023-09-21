Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 901,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,813 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 4.3% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $36,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.50.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

