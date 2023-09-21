Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $142.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $100.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.42.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

