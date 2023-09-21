Marcum Wealth LLC Has $2.71 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 19,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $43.04 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average is $44.98. The firm has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 102.89%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

