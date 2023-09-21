iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $308,588,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,040 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,394.6% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,382,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 483.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,259 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV opened at $75.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

