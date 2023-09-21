The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.46.

HIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HIG

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $73.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.02. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,508 shares of company stock worth $326,053. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,773,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,878,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 100,207.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,759,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $277,618,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 461.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,058,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,311,000 after buying an additional 3,335,262 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $215,742,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.