Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.70.

REG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $8,313,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 343,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,839,467.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Regency Centers news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $59,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,746.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $8,313,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 343,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,839,467.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Regency Centers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 2.0% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REG opened at $62.47 on Thursday. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $68.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.67 and its 200 day moving average is $61.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $314.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.50%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

