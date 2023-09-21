Comparing Axis Technologies Group (AXTG) and Its Rivals

Axis Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:AXTG – Get Free Report) is one of 114 publicly-traded companies in the “Capital Markets” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Axis Technologies Group to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Axis Technologies Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axis Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A Axis Technologies Group Competitors -6.91% 4.89% 3.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axis Technologies Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Axis Technologies Group N/A N/A -0.05 Axis Technologies Group Competitors $1.80 billion $427.53 million 452.73

Analyst Ratings

Axis Technologies Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Axis Technologies Group. Axis Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Axis Technologies Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axis Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Axis Technologies Group Competitors 116 452 777 8 2.50

As a group, “Capital Markets” companies have a potential upside of 39.63%. Given Axis Technologies Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Axis Technologies Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.8% of shares of all “Capital Markets” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of shares of all “Capital Markets” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Axis Technologies Group peers beat Axis Technologies Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

About Axis Technologies Group

Axis Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Axis Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets a range of daylight harvesting fluorescent lighting ballasts for the commercial lighting industry in North America. The company offers patented T8 Axis Daylight Harvesting Dimming Ballast, which are used to reduce the lighting energy costs. It also develops a line of dimming and daylight harvesting ballasts that would utilize 54 watt lamps; and a line of addressable and load shedding ballasts, which would allow communications between the fixtures installed in the building and the building management systems. The company focuses on marketing its products to commercial users of fluorescent lighting fixtures, including office buildings, wholesale and retail buildings, hospitals, schools, and government buildings. The company was formerly known as Axis Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Axis Technologies Group, Inc. in September 2006. Axis Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

