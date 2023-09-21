Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.29.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $69.68 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.16%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $447,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,262,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,262,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $2,988,823.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,639,539.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,810 shares of company stock worth $15,577,970 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $899,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $371,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.