Analyzing TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) & Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Free Report) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TUI and Norwegian Cruise Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TUI alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TUI N/A N/A N/A Norwegian Cruise Line -11.88% -863.25% -4.45%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TUI and Norwegian Cruise Line’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TUI N/A N/A N/A $0.31 20.16 Norwegian Cruise Line $4.84 billion 1.51 -$2.27 billion ($2.02) -8.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TUI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Norwegian Cruise Line. Norwegian Cruise Line is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TUI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

13.6% of TUI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TUI and Norwegian Cruise Line, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TUI 0 3 2 0 2.40 Norwegian Cruise Line 2 7 4 1 2.29

Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.57%. Given Norwegian Cruise Line’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Norwegian Cruise Line is more favorable than TUI.

About TUI

(Get Free Report)

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners under the Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella brands. The company operates 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 134 aircraft; and 16 cruise liners, as well as 418 hotels. The company was formerly known as Preussag AG and changed its name to TUI AG in June 2002. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean. It distributes its products through retail/travel advisor and onboard cruise sales channels, as well as meetings, incentives, and charters. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.