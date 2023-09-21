Starco Brands (STCB) & The Competition Financial Survey

Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) is one of 80 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising agencies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Starco Brands to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Starco Brands has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starco Brands’ competitors have a beta of 1.09, indicating that their average share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Starco Brands alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Starco Brands and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starco Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Starco Brands Competitors 206 1564 2500 35 2.55

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Advertising agencies” companies have a potential upside of 47.91%. Given Starco Brands’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Starco Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Starco Brands and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Starco Brands $7.81 million $810,000.00 -16.50 Starco Brands Competitors $1.95 billion $95.70 million 2,150.13

Starco Brands’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Starco Brands. Starco Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.1% of shares of all “Advertising agencies” companies are held by institutional investors. 34.8% of Starco Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of shares of all “Advertising agencies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Starco Brands and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starco Brands -20.73% -17.69% -9.45% Starco Brands Competitors -15.68% -1,026.37% -0.61%

Summary

Starco Brands competitors beat Starco Brands on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Starco Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starco Brands, Inc. markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, and Breathe brand names. The company was formerly known as Insynergy Products, Inc. and changed its name to Starco Brands, Inc. in September 2017. Starco Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Starco Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starco Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.