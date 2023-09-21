Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) versus Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Head-To-Head Review

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Free Report) and Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Swiss Re and Hannover Rück’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swiss Re N/A N/A N/A Hannover Rück 5.93% 17.86% 2.24%

Dividends

Swiss Re pays an annual dividend of $4.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Hannover Rück pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Swiss Re pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hannover Rück pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swiss Re 0 0 0 0 N/A Hannover Rück 1 3 2 0 2.17

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Swiss Re and Hannover Rück, as provided by MarketBeat.

Given Hannover Rück’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hannover Rück is more favorable than Swiss Re.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.3% of Swiss Re shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Hannover Rück shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Swiss Re and Hannover Rück’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swiss Re N/A N/A N/A $11.77 8.97 Hannover Rück $33.44 billion 0.82 $1.48 billion $7.50 15.07

Hannover Rück has higher revenue and earnings than Swiss Re. Swiss Re is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannover Rück, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hannover Rück beats Swiss Re on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swiss Re

(Get Free Report)

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including property, credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, retakaful, and facultative reinsurance solutions; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, and facultative reinsurance solutions. The Life & Health Reinsurance segment underwrites life and health insurance products. The Corporate Solutions segment offers standard risk transfer covers and multi-line programs to customized solutions. It serves stock and mutual insurance companies, public sector and governmental entities, mid-sized and large corporations, and individuals. Swiss Re AG was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Hannover Rück

(Get Free Report)

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space businesses; catastrophe XL business; credit, surety, and political risks businesses; facultative business; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance. It also provides risk solutions in the areas of critical illness, disability, health, longevity, long term care, and mortality. In addition, the company offers group and individual retirement and lifestyle, credit life, and Takaful reinsurance products. Further, it provides various financial solutions, including new-business financing; monetization of embedded value; reserve and solvency relief; and divestiture of non-core businesses. The company was formerly known as Hannover Rückversicherung AG and changed its name to Hannover Rück SE in March 2013. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Hanover, Germany. Hannover Rück SE operates as a subsidiary of Talanx AG.

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.