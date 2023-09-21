Brokerages Set Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target at $46.67

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.67.
Several research firms have recently commented on OTEX. StockNews.com began coverage on Open Text in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Open Text from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. CIBC increased their price target on Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Open Text from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.
Open Text stock opened at $36.89 on Thursday. Open Text has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average is $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.88 and a beta of 1.04.
Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Open Text had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Open Text will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 180.36%.
Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.
