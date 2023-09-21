Brokerages Set Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target at $46.67

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on OTEX. StockNews.com began coverage on Open Text in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Open Text from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. CIBC increased their price target on Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Open Text from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Open Text alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Open Text

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Text

Open Text Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Open Text during the first quarter worth $43,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 1,955.1% in the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Text stock opened at $36.89 on Thursday. Open Text has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average is $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Open Text had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Open Text will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Open Text Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 180.36%.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.