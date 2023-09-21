Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives $121.32 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.88.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,095,780,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

SWKS opened at $96.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 41.91%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

