Head-To-Head Review: Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) and J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF)

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) and Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.0% of J Sainsbury shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of Village Super Market shares are held by institutional investors. 64.7% of Village Super Market shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

J Sainsbury pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Village Super Market pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. J Sainsbury pays out 1,061.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Village Super Market pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J Sainsbury N/A N/A N/A $0.02 209.20 Village Super Market $2.06 billion 0.16 $26.83 million $3.23 7.02

This table compares J Sainsbury and Village Super Market’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Village Super Market has higher revenue and earnings than J Sainsbury. Village Super Market is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than J Sainsbury, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares J Sainsbury and Village Super Market’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J Sainsbury N/A N/A N/A Village Super Market 2.20% 11.90% 4.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for J Sainsbury and Village Super Market, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J Sainsbury 0 0 0 0 N/A Village Super Market 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Village Super Market beats J Sainsbury on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets. It is also involved in the online grocery and general merchandise operations. In addition, it offers financial services, such as credit cards, scorecards, and personal loans; and home, car, pet, travel, and life insurance products. J Sainsbury plc was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc. operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. It offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, bakery and frozen foods, health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores. Village Super Market, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Springfield, New Jersey.

