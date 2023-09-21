SHF (SHFS) vs. Its Rivals Financial Review

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) is one of 88 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare SHF to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

SHF has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHF’s competitors have a beta of 6.12, indicating that their average share price is 512% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.6% of SHF shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 60.5% of SHF shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHF -373.84% -51.77% -15.43% SHF Competitors -131.49% -37.42% -12.57%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SHF and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares SHF and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SHF $9.48 million -$35.13 million -0.31 SHF Competitors $2.96 billion $421.59 million 6.52

SHF’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SHF. SHF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SHF and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00 SHF Competitors 335 1396 2050 69 2.48

SHF currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 106.98%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 32.32%. Given SHF’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SHF is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

SHF competitors beat SHF on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

SHF Company Profile

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

