NEAR Protocol Trading 2.1% Higher This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.05 billion and $61.85 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.12 or 0.00004207 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00033226 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00027994 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00011033 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000858 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

