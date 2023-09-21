Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $21.74 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 21st. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $21.74 million and approximately $861,847.47 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00033226 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00027994 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00011033 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003196 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,501,731,166 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

