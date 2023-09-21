ZClassic Price Hits $0.0493 on Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. ZClassic has a total market cap of $457,989.83 and approximately $50.15 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0493 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00097069 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00047393 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00027422 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

