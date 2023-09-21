Analyzing Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) and Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) and Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avinger and Azenta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Avinger alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger $8.27 million 1.20 -$17.62 million ($41.53) -0.33 Azenta $630.28 million 4.74 $2.13 billion ($0.52) -95.40

Azenta has higher revenue and earnings than Avinger. Azenta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avinger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Avinger has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Azenta has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Avinger and Azenta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger 0 0 1 0 3.00 Azenta 0 2 3 0 2.60

Avinger currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.04%. Azenta has a consensus target price of $64.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.01%. Given Avinger’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Avinger is more favorable than Azenta.

Profitability

This table compares Avinger and Azenta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger -208.86% -6,767.92% -76.32% Azenta -6.09% 0.84% 0.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of Avinger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Azenta shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Avinger shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Azenta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Azenta beats Avinger on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avinger

(Get Free Report)

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The company's lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, including Ocelot and Tigereye, which are designed to allow physicians to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. Further, the company develops IMAGE-BTK for the treatment of PAD lesions below-the-knee. It markets and sells its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Azenta

(Get Free Report)

Azenta, Inc. provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows. The Life Sciences Services segment provides comprehensive sample management programs, integrated cold chain solutions, informatics, and sample-based laboratory services to advance scientific research and support drug development. This segment's services include sample storage, genomic sequencing, gene synthesis, laboratory processing, laboratory analysis, biospecimen procurement, and other support services. It serves a range of life science customers, including pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, biorepositories, and research institutes. The company was formerly known as Brooks Automation, Inc. and changed its name to Azenta, Inc. in December 2021. Azenta, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.