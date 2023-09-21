Oasis Network Market Cap Reaches $280.00 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 21st. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $280.00 million and $12.37 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0428 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,588.76 or 0.05967894 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00033226 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00027994 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015992 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00011033 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000368 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,542,267,493 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04457404 USD and is up 3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $10,763,970.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

