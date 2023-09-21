Ampleforth Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.14 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 21st. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $29.99 million and $1.14 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth token can currently be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00005133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 21,944,601 tokens. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ampleforth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth (AMPL) is a unique cryptocurrency designed for stability in purchasing power rather than price. It aims to match the U.S. dollar’s inflation rate, offering predictability for transactions and smart contracts. Not backed by digital assets, it’s tied to an annual CPI-adjusted target price. AMPL functions as a digital unit of account, usable for payments, savings, and as a digital store of value. Its supply adjusts daily via a “rebase” mechanism to balance market supply and demand. Founded by Evan Kuo and Brandon Iles in 2017, Ampleforth seeks to provide a more predictable digital unit of account.”

