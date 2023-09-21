Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $450.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LULU. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup set a $450.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $391.88 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $277.50 and a 52-week high of $406.94. The company has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $383.49 and its 200-day moving average is $366.14.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $774,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

