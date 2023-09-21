ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,754 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of DISH Network worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 3,175.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 2,331.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on DISH Network from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.91.

DISH opened at $6.41 on Thursday. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.38.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

