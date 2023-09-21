ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,847,000 after buying an additional 36,583 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Innospec by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,470,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,621,000 after acquiring an additional 25,407 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Innospec by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,111,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,743,000 after acquiring an additional 338,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Innospec by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,217,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,964,000 after acquiring an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Innospec by 5.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,075,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,383,000 after purchasing an additional 52,271 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec Price Performance

Innospec stock opened at $101.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.30. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.13 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $480.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.97 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innospec in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on Innospec

Innospec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.