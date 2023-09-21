ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 4,599 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $51.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.87. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $53.71.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

