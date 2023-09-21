ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.06% of Zebra Technologies worth $9,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,830,000 after purchasing an additional 33,572 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24,898.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,735,000 after buying an additional 5,300,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,399,000 after buying an additional 280,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,732,000 after buying an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,535,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,306,000 after acquiring an additional 28,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Anders Gustafsson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $238.89 per share, for a total transaction of $238,890.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 195,609 shares in the company, valued at $46,729,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $235.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.19. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $351.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

