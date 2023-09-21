ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,672,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 558.0% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 40,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.20.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $123.90 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $170.27. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

