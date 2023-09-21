ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $37,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $64,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $74,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $65.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.85. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GEHC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Argus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

